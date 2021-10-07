Salerno, Patricia Ann

NEWARK: Patricia Ann Salerno, 83, died September 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday October 16, 2021 at 1pm at Rose Cemetery, Rt 414. All are welcomed to a Celebration of Life for Pat following services being held at 1225 Summit Dr. Newark NY 14513.

Patricia retired after 35 years from Xerox. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, NASCAR, sewing and her Snapped mysteries. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children Wayne Confer, Debra (Doug) Fox, Vicki (Moose) Matteson and Thomas Salerno; siblings David (Jane) Fremouw, Jane (Walt) Pederson and Cathy (Russ) Bentzoni; grandchildren Andy Fox (Alyssa) Fox, Amy (Mike Orlopp, April Hubert, Crystal (Jeff) Emmel, Sierra (Brennen) Lewis, Brooke Salerno and Sadie Salerno; eleven great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents Ernest & Francis Fremouw; sister and brother in Law Paul & Sharon Slater.

Arrangements by Schulz - Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com