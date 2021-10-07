Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
October 7th 2021, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Salerno, Patricia Ann

by WayneTimes.com
October 7, 2021

NEWARK: Patricia Ann Salerno, 83, died September 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday October 16, 2021 at 1pm at Rose Cemetery, Rt 414. All are welcomed to a Celebration of Life for Pat following services being held at 1225 Summit Dr. Newark NY 14513.

Patricia retired after 35 years from Xerox. She enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, NASCAR, sewing and her Snapped mysteries. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

 She is survived by her children Wayne Confer, Debra (Doug) Fox, Vicki (Moose) Matteson and Thomas Salerno; siblings David (Jane) Fremouw, Jane (Walt) Pederson and Cathy (Russ) Bentzoni; grandchildren Andy Fox (Alyssa) Fox, Amy (Mike Orlopp, April Hubert, Crystal (Jeff) Emmel, Sierra (Brennen) Lewis, Brooke Salerno and Sadie Salerno; eleven great grandchildren.

 She was predeceased by her parents Ernest & Francis Fremouw; sister and brother in Law Paul & Sharon Slater.

 Arrangements by Schulz - Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark NY. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fisher, Karen Lee (Ford)

 LYONS: Karen Lee (Ford) Fisher, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Karen was born on August 11, 1958 in Newark, NY, oldest daughter of Albert and Ruth Ford. She met her husband, Don, through an introduction by her cousin. She loved NASCAR, […]

Read More
Stone, Alice L.

LYONS: Age 81, of Hillcrest Drive died Tuesday, October 5, 2021 with her family by her side. No services are planned. Memorials to the American Cancer Society. Alice was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 24, 1040, daughter of Larry and Ethel Lovett DeBeau. Alice retired from Parker-Hannifin and had also worked at hallagan Manufacturing […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square