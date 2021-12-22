Powered by Dark Sky
Salerno, Paul J.

by WayneTimes.com
December 22, 2021

 CLYDE: Paul J. Salerno, 69, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends and Family may call from 4 – 6 P.M. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde, NY 14433. Covid-19 precautions will be observed and face masks will be required.

Paul was born in Lyons, NY on March 12, 1952 the son of the late Michael and Grace Smith Salerno. He was a graduate of Clyde High School, Class of 1971.  For 36 years, Paul was an iron worker at Goulds Pumps.  A sportsman at heart, he loved hunting and fishing in his spare time.

Mr. Salerno is survived by his wife Kay Anstee Salerno; two children Aaron (Torrie Sperry) Salerno of Savannah and April (Chad) Cooper of Sodus; two grandchildren Destiny Rockwell and Erin Cooper; a brother Peter (Linda) Salerno; six sisters Deborah Sanford, Polly (Roger) Arliss, Janice Cinquegrana, Mary Little, Joyce Everhart and Kathy Johnson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; five brothers and two sisters.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

