Salerno, Vincent P. 

ROSE: Age 88, passed away peacefully on June 5th, 2019 at Geneva General Hospital. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years, Mahota; grandson, Samuel Aron Richardson and brother, Alfred Munson. He is survived by his children, Richard (Joyce Rickles) Salerno, Melanie Salerno, Tammy (Todd Munson) Richardson, Cheryl (Todd) Romano and Vincent (Christy) Salerno; 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Fox, Joseph Salerno, JoAnne Behm and Nancy Foro; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Vincent was a lifelong resident of the Town of Rose. Leaving for a year in 1949 as a Medic in the US Navy to serve his country during the Korean War. After coming home, he and his brothers started Salerno Brothers Inc. which they owned and operated for many, many years. Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm, Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Where funeral services will start promptly at 1:00pm. Interment in Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Rose Ambulance. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com