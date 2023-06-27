Salisbury, Brian Anthony Truman

ONTARIO: Passed away peacefully on June 19th, 2023 after a courageous fight with cancer at 35 years of age. Pre-deceased by his grandparents and his uncle Jimmy, he is survived by his loving wife Danielle Salisbury and two loving kids Aiden and Arianna; his best friend Marvin DeRoo (Danielle); his brothers and sisters; his mother Janel Salisbury; his nieces and nephew.

He was a proud military veteran who served the United States Army. He was a one-of-a-kind guy, who was always there for others. Most of all, he was a car guy who always needed to fix something. Brian was especially proud of his Camaro, which will one day be driven by his son.

Brian’s memorial will be held July 8th at 1:00 pm at Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario NY 14519.