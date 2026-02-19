What are you looking for?

Salisbury, Theresa Grace ‘TG’

February 19, 2026
PALM BEACH, FL: Theresa Grace ‘TG’ Salisbury, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at home in West Palm Beach, FL on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at the age of 88. 

Theresa was born June 22, 1937, in Lyons, NY, to Dominic ‘Dee’ & Anna (Marro)Buttaccio. 

She graduated from Newark High School in 1955.  A smart, creative and artistic woman she embarked on a career journey that included various positions, notably with Sarah Coventry Jewelry in Newark NY and as Marketing/Public Relations coordinator, in the hotel industry in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Theresa is survived by her brother, Dominic Buttaccio (Becky); sister-in-law, Roberta George; sister-in-law, Laurel Holberg (Bertil); daughter, Kelly [Martin-Allebach] Landergott; son, Timothy Martin; stepson, Steve Salisbury, and stepdaughter, Barb Salisbury. Her grandchildren Shaleece Royal (Will), Michele Allebach, Heather Daniel (George), Katie Martin, and Pierce Martin, and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom Salisbury; son, James Martin, and grandson, Kyle Martin.

A beautiful, strong, independent, meticulous, feisty, funny, caring, spiritual, resourceful woman with a heart full of love, Theresa is profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. 

There will be no visitation or service. Family will gather for a celebration of life with a date to be determined.

