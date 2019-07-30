Obituaries
Salmon, Randall C.
CLYDE: Age 58, a resident of Newark Manor passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 after a brief illness. Randy was born October 14, 1960 in Rochester, a son to the late John and Rosemarie Mabie Salmon. He was a Care Provider for FLDDSO in Waterloo, and a past member of the Clyde Fire Department. He is survived by his 2 brothers, Kirk Salmon of Clyde and Douglas Salmon of Clyde; sister, Stacy Salmon of Clyde; 2 nieces, Mara Pierce and Tia Salmon; nephew, John Salmon; and aunt, Priscilla (Bob) Paliotti of Lyons. Services will be private with burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes.com
