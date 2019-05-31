Sammons, Elizabeth Ann

LYONS: Passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 64. Liz was born on August 30, 1954 in Rochester, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Maura (Jay), her husband, Bill and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Liz attended Our Lady of Mercy High School and graduated with a J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law. She spent most of her legal career in Family Law. Liz had a fondness for animals; she especially liked cats, both tame and feral. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 4-6 PM on Monday (June 3) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday (June 4), 10:30 AM at Church of the Epiphany, 105 W. Main St., Sodus, NY. Liz will be laid to rest with her family in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Liz’s memory may be directed to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. To leave the family an online condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.