Sampson, Betty

FARMINGTON: Passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018, in her home in Farmington, NY at the age of 88. Betty was born on January 20, 1930 to the late Albert and Esther "Klaver" Mindnich . She was predeceased by her husband Charles H. Sampson; son Thomas C. Sampson, and sister Hilda Brown. Betty is survived by her children; Kenneth (Kathy) Sampson, Susan Toft, Brenda (Steven Pastore) Halcus, Linda (James) Fleming, Randy Sampson, John (Laurie) Sampson, and Betsy (Gary McFarland) Sampson; grandchildren, Valeena Sampson, Robert Toft III, Alexandrea Toft, Christy (Mark Fountaine) Halcus, Mandy (Nathan) Worden, Jason Sampson, Ronald Moss III, Lauren (Clint Copenhaver) Moss, Victoria (Donavin Verbridge) Moss, Sarah (Jesse) Belcher, and Brittany (Jeffrey) O'Brien; 11 beloved great grandchildren; sisters Dolores Witt, Joan Barnum and brother-in-law Roy Brown, extended family, nieces, nephews and many friends. Betty loved spending time with family and friends, arts and crafts, sewing and making things for the people she loved. She loved listening to country music, gospel music and a little bit of rock and roll. She devoted her life to raising her 8 children and continued on with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Betty will be missed by all who knew and loved her but will be remembered for the special memories she has left for them to cherish. Friends and family are invited to gather to celebrate Betty's life Saturday November 17, 2018, at 1PM in a service held at South Perinton United Methodist Church, 291 Wilkinson Road, Fairport, New York 14450.