October 27th 2023, Friday
Sampson, Earl D. 

by WayneTimes.com
October 24, 2023

CLYDE: Earl Sampson, 61, passed away Tuesday, October 17th, 2023 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

In keeping with Earl’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Earl was born September 4, 1962 in Lyons, NY, the son of Robert L. and Wava B. (Mander) Sampson. He worked at Empire Scrap in Waterloo.

He is survived by his sons Cody R., Justin (Maggie), and Robert (Staci); his daughter Sara (Don) J. Sampson; eight grandchildren; sisters Barbara (Randy) Brown and Wanda (Frederick Yonge); a brother Anthony (Lisa) Sampson; several nieces, nephews and cousins

Besides his parents, Earl is preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Patrick.

