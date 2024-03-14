Sampson, John C. 

PALMYRA/MACEDON: Passed away at home on Sunday March 10, 2024, at the age of 62. He was born on May 10, 1961 to the late Charles and Betty "Mindich" Sampson. Also predeceased by his brother Thomas C. Sampson. John is survived by his wife Laura J. Sampson; Children, Jason T. (Jasmine Douglas) Sampson, Ronald N. Moss III, Lauren E. Moss, and Victoria J. Moss; grandchildren, Logan N. Moss, Averi M. Moss, Naomi M. Verbridge; brothers and sisters, Kenneth (Kathy) Sampson, Susan Toft, Brenda (Steven Patore) Halcus, Linda (James) Fleming, Randy Sampson, Betsy (Gary McFarland) Sampson; father and mothers-in-law, Gerald and Gladys Jordan, sisters-in-law Hope (the late David) D’Alessandro, Sherry (Kevin Whelehan) Burrs, many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

John had a joy for collecting and restoring classic cars. He enjoyed watching the drag races with the love of his life and his close friends. John was a die-hard Dale Earnhardt Sr and Dale Earnhardt Jr fan. He had many diecast cars and memorabilia. John loved spending time with family and being surrounded by friends. John loved being a grandparent; he never passed up an opportunity to show off his grandbabies.

John will be missed by all who knew and loved him but will be remembered for the special memories he has left for them to cherish.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday, March 24, 2024, from 10am-12noon for visitation, followed by a memorial service to celebrate John’s life at the Murphy Funeral & Creamtion Chapel, 1040 State Route 31 Macedon NY 14502. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Palmyra VFW 4312, State Route 31, Palmyra NY 14522.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to the go fund me listed for Demetria Gallop-Enright whom John and Laura met while undergoing evaluations for lung transplant in Pittsburg, PA. Demetria is also awaiting a double lung transplant and we would love nothing more than for her to be able to receive the transplant she is awaiting.

Please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence for John on the tribute wall to his obituary.