Sampson, Patrick M. Sr.

SAVANNAH: Patrick “earned his wings” March 23, 2020 at the age of 55. He is survived by his children, Patrick Sampson Jr. of Savannah, Briana Sampson (Gabe) of GA, Tiffany Sampson of Seneca Falls and Brandon Sampson (Ashley) of Savannah; grandchildren, Keira, Braedyn, Liliana, Alexander and Owen; sisters, Barbara (Randy) Brown of Savannah, Wanda (Butch) Yonge of Savannah; brothers, Robert Sampson of Montour Falls, Duke Sampson of Clyde and Andy (Lisa) Sampson of Fulton; aunts, Doris Mander Gonyeau of FL, Marlene Sampson of Savannah ; special friends, Katelyn and Troy Sincerbeaux and Jonathan Byroads; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Wava Sampson; uncle, Charles Mander; nephew, Dylan Yonge. Due to recent public health concerns with COVID-19, there will not be any services at this time. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family as they are not allowed to receive friends and family at this time. A “Celebration of Life” will be held in the future. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.