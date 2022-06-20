Sampson, Pauline P. “Polly”

PALMYRA: Pauline “Polly” Sampson was a devote Catholic, and devoted to her family. She was 101.3 years old and passed over on Saturday, June 18th during her nap after lunch very peacefully, as she deserved with many by her side.

Polly is survived by her children: Judy and Duncan Jackson (Chicago), Michael Sampson (Tampa), Nancy and Fred Sapp (Walworth), Deanna and Michael Callahan (Richmond VA), Elizabeth and Charles Johnson (Lakeland FL, grandchildren: Gregory and Sharon Jackson, Peter and Stacey Wood, Joseph and Nicole Sampson (Macedon NY), and Hannah Sampson (Hilton NY), Stephanie and Ash Goodwin (NYC), Hillary Wakefield, Brandon Callahan, great grandchildren: Ava Jackson, Riley Wood, Emma Wood, Caitlin Runion, Hunter Knipp, Vincent Sampson, Madelline Sampson, James Wakefield, pre deceased by: Harold C. Sampson (husband) (2006), Jane Sampson (daughter) (2012), Roger J. Sampson (son) (2016)

Polly loved to cook for her family and friends, her world famous apple pie and baked goods were for all to enjoy. She enjoyed needle crafts such as quilting, knitting, crochetting, tatting, cross stitching. She traveled to all the lower 48 states and most Canadian providences right by her husband side. She also loved the great outdoors. Mom loved to do crossword puzzles on a daily basis, was ready at a moment’s notice for a romp with the Red Hat Ladies. She also enjoyed Bingo and Potluck at the clubhouse.

Pauline Sampson donated for over forty years to emergency victims over 1,000 hand sewn, quilts and also sewed pillow cases for “KIDS with Cancer”. Handmade cloths and crafts were also donated to everyone she knew. Polly collected for the March of Dimes and participated in many of Saint Anne’s Church rummage sales and group charity functions.

