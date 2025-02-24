What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Sampson, Richard 

February 24, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

PALMYRA: Richard, age 56, passed away on February 5, 2025. He was predeceased by his mother, Sharon Sampson Phelps; sisters, Lesa (Rick) Vanderwall and Jamie Enright; he was also predeceased by his grandparents, Floyd and Rose Phelps, who were very dear to Richard’s heart. 

Richard is survived by his children, Katlynn Sampson Cleveland and Aydinn Sampson; grandson Lincoln Cleveland; Katlynn’s mother, Lori Cleveland; sister, Kate Vanderwall; father, James (Gloria) Sampson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.  

Richard was very passionate and skilled in the art of kickboxing. He was a 5th degree black belt and owned a kickboxing school, where he would teach his craft. In 1996, he was in the New York State heavyweight kickboxing championship.  

He was a loving father, grandfather, a great brother, a wonderful son, and a loyal friend.  He will be forever loved and deeply missed by everyone who’s hearts he touched.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a time to be determined.  To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Richard’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.  

