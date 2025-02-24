Sampson, Richard 

PALMYRA: Richard, age 56, passed away on February 5, 2025. He was predeceased by his mother, Sharon Sampson Phelps; sisters, Lesa (Rick) Vanderwall and Jamie Enright; he was also predeceased by his grandparents, Floyd and Rose Phelps, who were very dear to Richard’s heart.

Richard is survived by his children, Katlynn Sampson Cleveland and Aydinn Sampson; grandson Lincoln Cleveland; Katlynn’s mother, Lori Cleveland; sister, Kate Vanderwall; father, James (Gloria) Sampson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Richard was very passionate and skilled in the art of kickboxing. He was a 5th degree black belt and owned a kickboxing school, where he would teach his craft. In 1996, he was in the New York State heavyweight kickboxing championship.

He was a loving father, grandfather, a great brother, a wonderful son, and a loyal friend. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by everyone who’s hearts he touched.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at a time to be determined. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Richard’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.