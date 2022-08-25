SanAngelo, F. James “Jim”

NEWARK: F. James (Jim) SanAngelo, of Newark, New York, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends may call on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 2-4 PM at Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E Miller St, Newark, NY. Funeral Services will follow at 4 PM

Jim was born in Newark, NY, on September 20, 1941, to Frank and Violet (Kless) SanAngelo. A lifelong resident of Newark, Jim graduated Newark Sr. High School in the Class of 1959. He graduated with Honors from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1974. He worked the majority of his life at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in the Radiology Department. Jim enjoyed many things, including countless self-taught home improvement projects, traveling to Gettysburg, camping and trips to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to see his children and grandchildren. He and his wife Shirley loved spending time at the Soo Locks watching freighters pass through as they made their way through the Great Lakes. Jim was a very talented singer and was in many local musicals produced by the Newark Players. He also was a big Frank Sinatra fan.

Jim was a strong supporter of the Village of Newark, and was very involved in Village Government in the 70s, including being one of the original directors of the Newark Housing Authority and serving on the Village Municipal Board.

Jim is survived by his wife Shirley (Ahrens), whom he married on October 4, 1997. Jim is also survived by his children Mark (Sharon) SanAngelo, Audra SanAngelo and Matthew (Francie) SanAngelo, all of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; Grandchildren Amber Smith, Brandon Beck, Dallas Karr, Tony SanAngelo, Hollyann SanAngelo, Hunter SanAngelo, Hailey Davis, Heidi Yiirs & Talan Yiirs; Great Granddaughter Aubree Captain; Brother Michael (Barb) SanAngelo, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Frank & Violet SanAngelo, Jim was predeceased by his brother, David SanAngelo, and his great grandson, Jayden Horka.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Wayne ARC or the Soo Locks Children’s Museum in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

