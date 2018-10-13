Sanborne, David L

NEWARK: David L Sanborne, 74 entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Rochester General Hospital. David was born the son of the late Leon and Mariam Sanborne on Tuesday, January 11, 1944 in Syracuse, NY. As a veteran of the United States Army, David served our country in Vietnam. The funeral home proudly flies the Army Flag in his honor for his services. He was a member of the Newark VFW and the Newark American Legion. David and his wife founded the consignment store in Newark known as Reflections. David will be remembered by his loving wife of 44 years, Joyce (Browne) Sanborne; daughters, Erika, Beth and Kristina; stepsons, Richard (Dawn) Pisciotti and Rick Pisciotti; several grandchildren, including Shawn Pisciotti; many great grandchildren, including Skyla and MacKenzie; sisters, Kathy (Bob) Spellman, Liz (George) Deuillet and Nancy Hakanson; many nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends at a Graveside Service on Sunday, October 21 at 4 p.m. in Wolcott Cemetery. In memory of David, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com