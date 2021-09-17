Sanborne, Joyce M.

NEWARK: Age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 12, 1929. She moved to Wolcott in the early 1950’s, where she owned and operated the Sundeck Motel.

In the early 1960’s, she moved to Ontario where she operated Joyce’s 24 hour diner, the Maple Rock bar across the road (Rt. 104), and the Pink Pony in Williamson. In the late 1960’s, Joyce went to work for American Airlines as hotel property consultant, and manager of the Towne House Motor Inn in Rochester, She was also the first manager of the newly built Hilton Inn on the Campus in Henrietta.

In the early 1970’s, Joyce moved to New Orleans to manage the 1100 room Sheritan Delta Towers and the Hyatt Regency Hotel. In the mid 1970’s she become the resident manager of the Ramada Inn in Keene, N. H.

In the late 1970’s, she moved to Newark and opened up Reflections Thrift Boutique, which she operated for 41 years, usually working 6 or 7 days a week until the age of 89. Joyce spent the last 3 years of her life at the Wayne County Nursing Home, to which her family would like to sincerely thank all of the staff for the comfort and care that they provided her with in her time of need.

Joyce was predeceased by her husband David and infant daughter Sandra. She is survived by her 2 sons, Richard (Dawn) Pisciotti, Rick (Stephanie) Pisciotti, grandson Shawn Pisciotti, and great grand children Skyla and McKenzie.

At Joyce’s request, there will be no calling hours and a grave site service will be performed at interment. Those who would like to make a donation in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Arrangements by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com