Sanders, Barbara S. 

October 3, 1943 ~ November 9, 2025 (age 82)

ONTARIO: Barbara, beloved mother of Bob, Mike, Paul & Jeannine, went peacefully to be with her heavenly Savior at 10:00 pm, November 9th, at the age of 82. Born in Marion, NY, she lived the majority of her life in Ontario with her 4 children.

She is survived by her 4 children and their spouses; her sister, Susan Klaver; many nieces and nephews; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as Nana.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 12:00pm – 1:00pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A memorial service for Barbara will be held immediately following visitation at 1:00pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, Ontario.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s honor to her beloved church, Bible Baptist Church on Salmon Creek Road in Williamson, NY, 14589.

Barbara’s Favorite Bible Verse: Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.

