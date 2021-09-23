Sanders, Mary J. DeLyser Johnson

NEWARK: Mary J. Sanders, 94, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at her home in Newark.

A graveside service will be held in Newark Cemetery at a date to be announced.

Memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, New York 14489

Mary Jane was born in the Town of Arcadia on December 26, 1926 the daughter of the late Gillis and Jennie Mareels DeLyser. Growing up she attended country schools and graduated from Newark High School on Miller St., Class of 1946. Mary worked for C.H. Stuart Company for 30 years as a key punch operator. She was a Postmaster in Oaks Corners for 5 years. As a member of the Pioneer Gas Engine Assoc., she served as treasurer from 1967-1972 and secretary from 1975 to 1982. Mary prepared, cooked and served meals at her first husband’s “Steam-ups” on their farm in Marion. She had been a member of the Dutch Reformed Church an Woodlane Community Church in Newark.

She is survived by her loving companion and best friend C. Douglas Wakeman; nieces Betty Fernaays and Shirley Ann Millsap; nephew Douglas DeLyser and many grand and great grand nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husbands Abram E. Johnson and Wilfred S. Sanders; two brothers Isaac and John.

