Santelli, Alfred

LYONS: Alfred Santelli 64 , died unexpectedly on Feb. 19, 2021. There will be no prior calling hours. Services and burial will be at South Lyons Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Alfred was born in Lyons, NY, on Dec. 16, 1956, to Dr. Arthur and Helene (VandeErve) Santelli. He is survived by his sister Mary (Frank) Perry, brothers: John (Jennifer) , Robert ( Leslie ), Paul and Frank. He was predeceased by his father Arthur in 1995, his mother Helene in 2012, and Brother Michael in 2009. Arrangements by Boeheim – Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com