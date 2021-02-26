Powered by Dark Sky
February 26th 2021, Friday
Santelli, Alfred

February 26, 2021
February 26, 2021

LYONS: Alfred Santelli 64 , died unexpectedly on Feb. 19, 2021. There will be no prior calling hours. Services and burial will be at South Lyons Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Alfred was born in Lyons, NY, on Dec. 16, 1956, to Dr. Arthur and Helene (VandeErve) Santelli. He is survived by his sister Mary (Frank) Perry, brothers:  John (Jennifer) , Robert ( Leslie ), Paul  and Frank. He was predeceased by his father Arthur in 1995, his mother Helene in 2012, and Brother Michael in 2009. Arrangements by Boeheim – Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

