Santelli, Elizabeth “Betty”

NEWARK: Betty Santelli, 84, died Thursday (December 24, 2020) at her home in Newark. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday (December 30th) at the funeral home, burial to follow at Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name, may be made to the St Michael Church, 401 South Main Street. Newark, New York 14513. Betty was born on January 17, 1936 in Newark the daughter of the late Joseph and Fannie Schlecht Allen. She was a life long member of St. Michael Church. She retired after thirty years from the Wayne County Nursing Home where she was a Certified Nurse Assistant. She is survived by a daughter Betty Santelli; three sons John, Michael and David all of Newark. Seven grandchildren Allen and Justin Miller, Christopher, Jennifer, Patrick, Andrew and Trevor Santelli; six great grandchildren Isiah Ford, Axel Miller, Nora Miller, Grayson, Ari, and Genevieve Santelli. Betty was predeceased by her husband Pasquale “Patsy” in 1998, her siblings Alvin Allen, Millie Schuldt and Iva Rubenstein. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com