Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 27th 2020, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
It's Babies in Review time! Submit your baby photos today!

Santelli, Elizabeth “Betty”

by WayneTimes.com
December 27, 2020

NEWARK: Betty Santelli, 84, died Thursday (December 24, 2020) at her home in Newark. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday (December 30th) at the funeral home, burial to follow at Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name, may be made to the St Michael Church, 401 South Main Street. Newark, New York 14513. Betty was born on January 17, 1936 in Newark the daughter of the late Joseph and Fannie Schlecht Allen.  She was a life long member of St. Michael Church.  She retired after thirty years from the Wayne County Nursing Home where she was a Certified Nurse Assistant. She is survived by a daughter Betty Santelli; three sons John, Michael and David all of Newark.  Seven grandchildren Allen and Justin Miller, Christopher, Jennifer, Patrick, Andrew and Trevor Santelli;  six great grandchildren Isiah Ford, Axel Miller, Nora Miller, Grayson, Ari, and Genevieve Santelli. Betty was predeceased by her husband Pasquale “Patsy” in 1998, her siblings Alvin Allen, Millie Schuldt and Iva Rubenstein. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Zecher, Robert Francis

CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE/SODUS: Bob was a beloved husband and father.  He was born in Carthage, New York, on June 5, 1927, to Marian and Edwin Zecher. He attended Augustinian Academy from Kindergarten through high school and immediately enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 at the outset of World War II. Bob served the […]

Read More
Marshall, Gary William

North Rose, NY/Bradenton, FL: Passed peacefully on December 24, 2020 with his wife and sons by his side in his last days. Gary was born in North Rose, NY on October 7, 1942. He graduated from North Rose High School and from Cornell University. After college he joined his parents at their small business, now […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square