Santelli, Genevieve A.

NEWARK: Genevieve A. Santelli, 95, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, June 4 from 4 - 7pm at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY. The funeral mass will be at St.Joseph’s the Worker(St. Michael’s Church )in Lyons, NY. 3 Holley St. at 10:00am Saturday, June 5. Burial will be at the Newark Cemetery, Main St. immediately following the service.

Genevieve was born November 21, 1925 in Geneva, NY, the daughter of Francesco and Rosina (Aquilano) Pedulla. Genevieve retired from Newark DDSO and volunteered at the food pantry, HeadStart and for the St. Michael’s School lunch program. After raising her family, she proudly obtained her GED. Her greatest accomplishment was her family including her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her consistent message of “love” showed as she put caring for others above herself; she kept the family’s Italian traditions alive, which was always accompanied by food containing love that you could literally taste. She enjoyed reading the daily paper and if you were lucky, she would send you a comic in the mail. She was like an encyclopedia for family questions of heritage, food recipes and just about anything, including Jeopardy questions. She enjoyed country music, was an avid reader and loved daily visits from friends and family. She was an active member of St. Michael’s Church in Newark.

She is survived by her sons Mark (Kimberly) Santelli of Newark, NY and Michael (Christina) Santelli of Geneva, NY; her daughters Mary (Saxon) Heidenreich of Sodus, NY and Marcia Santelli-Jones of Richmond, VA.; ten grandchildren, Angela, Hilary (Jeremy), Jennifer (Eric), Katelyn (Dan), Patricia (Wendy), Brooke (Jeremiah), Joseph, Thomas, Kelli and Kristian; four great-grandchildren Dillon, Zoe, Madelyn and Riley; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis Santelli, two brothers, Dominick of Seneca Falls and James of Geneva, three sisters, Mary Dilmore of Geneva, Carmella Pittinaro of Fairport and Louise Pedulla of Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael’s Church of Newark or a charity of your choice.visit www.pusaterifunerals.com