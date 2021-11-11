Santelli-Vanhoute, Merilou

NEWARK: Merilou Santelli-Vanhoute, age 61 passed away peacefully November 9th, 2021. Merilou was born in Newark on February 26, 1960. Daughter of Joseph and Mary Petrus. She graduated from Newark High School class of 1978. Merilou received her BSN of nursing from Brockport. She was a remarkable nurse and care manager at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital for 24yrs. Merilou enjoyed visiting the casinos, cooking, shopping, having an all around good time. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family especially her loving daughter and son-in-law. Merilou is survived by her daughter Samantha (Kyle) Golombek, sister Debbie Petrus Stuhlmann, niece Andrea ( Mark) Ferguson, Jenni (Ben) Green, nephew Joseph Green, stepson Chris (Staci) Santelli, domestic partner Don DePauw, soul sister Teresa Viola, grandpuppies Bronx, Duke, Molly and many more family and friends. Merilou was predeceased by her parents, husband Doug VanHoute, brother in law John Stuhlmann.

Calling hours will be held on Monday November 15, 2021 from 4pm to 8pm at Schulz -Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court,Newark, NY.

Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday November 16, 2021 ,at 11am at St. Michael’s Church, 3 Holly St. Lyons, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Merilou’s memory to the American Cancer Society.