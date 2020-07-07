Santoro, Anthony Gordon

NEWARK: Anthony Gordon Santoro entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2020 at the age 72. Tony, or “T” as his friends knew him, was born in Newark, New York and attended Newark High School. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York College in Cortland. The oldest of five children, Tony was an outstanding athlete in high school and lettered in baseball, football and basketball. He was presented the school’s Coaches Award for the many sports he excelled at before attending Cortland College where he studied Chemistry. He was intellectually curious and a voracious reader who was admired in the family and the community for his peaceful, good-natured personality and approach. Predeceased by parents Gordon and Virginia Santoro of Newark and a beloved aunt, Aquila Zacharilla, and uncle, Peter J. Zacharilla of Lyons. Survived by sister Margaret (Jack) Lisena, Cave Creek AZ, James, Newport News Va., John (Elizabeth), Palm Beach, Fla., and Charles, Rochester NY. The Santoro family would like to note the kindness of Mr. Fred Baker of Savannah, NY for helping Tony bravely battle health issues, and was Tony’s caregiver and extended family during the last decade of his life. Anthony Santoro’s remains will be laid to rest in Newark Cemetery and the family will hold a private memorial service at a date to be determined. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com