October 18th 2023, Wednesday
Santoro, James Michael

October 18, 2023

HAMPTON VA./NEWARK: James Michael Santoro, age 73, entered into eternal rest October 15, 2023 at Waterview Health and Living Center in Virginia.

Jim graduated from Newark High school and moved to Newport News, Virginia where he devoted time for volunteer work at various hospital and health facilities. Jim, 'Sambo' as some of his close  friends knew him, had significant health and physical challenges throughout most of his life but that did not deter him from enjoying many of life's recreational activities. Jim had an overall zest for life and dedication to his religious beliefs. He always maintained a positive attitude. Predeceased by parents Gordon and Virginia Santoro, brother Anthony, beloved Aunt Aquila (Peter) Zacharilla. Survived by brother John (Elizabeth) Palm Beach Fla., sister Margaret (Jack) Lisena Cave Creek, Az. and brother Charles Rochester NY. The family notes immense gratitude for the many years of kindness and friendship of Corey Cimon (Hampton Va.) devoted to help Jim along his way.

Recent Obituaries

