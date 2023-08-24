Sapp, Marilyn D. 

NEWARK: Marilyn D. Sapp, 80, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Rochester General Hospital

Please join the family at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Elks Lodge, 223 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513 for Marilyn’s celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle Street, Rochester, NY 14607 in memory of Marilyn.

Marilyn was born the daughter of the late Haddock Clay and Thelma Breese on Thursday, January 28, 1943, in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was raised in Poughkeepsie, NY, and graduated from high school in Hyde Park, NY. Marilyn relocated to Newark and worked for Parker Hannifin for thirty years until her retirement. Marilyn had a zest for life; she loved to dance and listen to music, especially Bob Seger. She enjoyed doing puzzles and caring for her plants. Marilyn’s true passion was her children and grandchildren, making sure they always had what they needed.

Marilyn will be remembered by her children Ronald T. Sapp, Jr., Teresa Sapp and Christine (Ken Jr.) Langlois; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Richie) Fernandez, Tye Sapp, Brandi (Andrew) Jackson, Thomas Sapp, Bradley (Tracy) Palermo, Alexis (Nick Kouwe) Barber and Kenneth (Katie) Langlois, III; great-grandchildren Maraleigh Sapp, Jaydin, Richie, Avieana and Mason Fernandez, Lia and Miyha Kouwe, Jaxson and Kenzie, Scarlett and Tye Sapp, Milina Jackson, Benjamin Palermo and ; great great-grandchildren Bryson and Kohen Faeth and Kassidy Langlois; sister, Virginia (Gary) Wassell; step-brother, A. Douglas (Anya Bickford) Chamberlain; many nieces and nephews.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com