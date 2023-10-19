Sarber, Robert J. 

SAVANNAH: Robert J. Sarber, 81, of Savannah, passed away October 16, 2023. He was born in Olean, NY, son of the late Charles Sarber, and the late Virginia Platz Sarber. Prior to retirement, he was employed as the parts and service director at Fox Dealerships in Auburn. He owned and operated the Black Creek Farm Bed and Breakfast with his wife Kathy. He loved fishing, gardening, and woodworking.

He is predeceased by his wife, Kathy Sarber (2019), as well as a brother, Fred Sarber.

Survived by his daughters, Melisa Williams of Red Creek, and Carrie (David) Sheldon of Red Creek, brothers, Lowell Sarber, William (Louise) Sarber, Hugh Sarber, grandchildren, Cullen (Amanda Renee) Williams of Buffalo, Dylan (Briana) Williams of Hannibal, Ryan (Zoey Devoid) Sheldon of Oswego, great grandchildren, Jayce Williams, and Tanner Williams, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Monday, October 23, 4:00-6:00 at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. For those wishing to make contributions in Roberts name they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. www.catoredcreek.com