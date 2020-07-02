Obituaries
Sass, Barbara A.
ONTARIO: Barbara passed away on June 30, 2020 at age 88. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Homer Sass; children, Bruce (Ellen) Sass, Douglas (Linda) Sass and Cathy (Daniel) Molino; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Hennessey; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 10 AM – 11 AM on Monday (July 6) at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. Barbara will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery. Contributions in Barbara’s memory may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester & Finger Lakes Region, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or to a charity of choice. Please leave the family an online condolence on Barbara’s tribute wall, by visiting www.murphyfuneralserivces.com.
