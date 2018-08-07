Satter, Roger G.

WOLCOTT: Age 77, of Route 89, passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 after an extended illness. Roger was born December 27, 1940 in Rochester, a son to late George and Rita Satter. He was a veteran of the US Marine’s and retired from Local 13 in Rochester as a pipe fitter. He was a member of Local 13 in Rochester for over 50 years, a member of the Wolcott American Legion and Wolcott VFW. Predeceased by sister, Barbara Satter. He is survived by his fiancé, Annie; 4 children, Laurie Betts (Glenn Bettini), Julie (Royal) Curtis, Suzanne (Alex) VanDamme and Michael (Jennifer) Satter; 13 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; brother, George Satter (Kathy Bentley); many nieces, nephews and extended family. Family and friends may call Friday (Aug. 10) from 6 to 8 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St. North Rose, where a funeral service will be held Saturday (Aug. 11) at 10 am. Burial will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery with military honors. For those wishing, memorials may be made to the Wolcott American Legion or to Wolcott VFW in his memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com