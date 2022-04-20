Sauerhafer, Lena Mae (Garnsey) Sauerhafer, “Mickie” 

AVON PARK, FL/MSANCHESTER,: Age 87, passed away in her daughter’s home on April 10, 2022. She was born to the late Ralph and Mabel Garnsey on May 19, 1934 in Manchester, NY. Mickie. a retiree from Xerox in Webster. New York.spent her best moments with familv and friends

She was married to Ross Sauerhafer in 1951 until his death on June 19. 2000. Mickie is survived by her six children Theresa Luce, Ross Sauerhafer, David Sauerhafer, Sherrie Vanderhoof, Mark Sauerhafer and Melody Sauerhafer, her grandchildren, Tara, Jeff, and Josh Luce, Jeremiah Sauerhafer, Gabriel Sauerhafer, Ryan and Jonathan Vanderhoof and Alex Zobel), and seventeen great grandchildren She was one of fifteen children and is survived by four of her sisters Sandra Woods, Mary Coon, Mitzi Schultz and Pat Goodnough and many, many nieces and nephews.

Waiting for her in heaven, along with her loving husband, were three of her grandsons (Lucas Vanderhoof (1982-2001), Carl Zobel (1987-2010) and Corey Sauerhafer (1982-2017) and ten

of her siblings, Donald Garnsey, Harland (Bob) Garnsey, Harold Garnsey, Ralph (Boon) Garnsey, Helen (Sis) Bootes, Kenneth (Skip) Garnsey, John Garnsey, James Garnsey, Ethel (Sue) Tillotson and William Garnsey.

Mickie loved God, family and making people laugh. When asked about her talent for making people laugh, she smiled knowingly and said, “Well, you have to know your audience.” No matter how often people told her “I love you” she responded “love you more”. She truly was the kind of person who never met a stranger. All were welcome in her home and she had regular practice turning a meal for eight into one for eighteen. She had a fierce work ethic and she passed that value on to her children. Her favorite pastime was playing cards with family and friends. Mickie beat cancer three times and fought through heart disease to become our superhero, in doing so she taught us courage.

We are grateful to all of the people who gave her loving care including her devoted daughter Melody, Tim Burnette, Jaxson Baker and Lisa Burnette. Her ashes will be interred in New York during a celebration of life this summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 2121 Lakeview Dr. Sebring, FL 33870.