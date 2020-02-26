Saunders, James G.

LYONS: Jim Saunders went home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Saunders; his brother Richard Saunders; and his mother-in-law Peg Moschel. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Jeanie; his sister Kathy Rogers (Marty); his brother Jack (Cindy); and his beloved nieces and nephews and their children. Jim was a kind and generous man with a sweet spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. He loved the Lord, his family, church family and his friends. Jeanie and the family wish to thank everyone at the Wayne County Nursing Home for all they do so well for so many. We are especially grateful to all the very special people, who with patience and kindness took such loving care of Jim. Billy Graham said, “Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive then I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.” Jim is now in God’s presence as well. Memorials in Jim’s name may be made to the Open Door Mission of Rochester or the Salvation Army. No services are planned at this time. www.keysorfuneralhomes.com