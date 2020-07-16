Savini, Amato G. “George”

Passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 at the Friendly Home in Rochester. He was the loving husband of the late Frances “Bibeault”. He was born July 1, 1925 in Woonsocket, RI. Predeceased by daughters Susan Savini and Cynthia Gange, brothers Antonio, Pombeii “Bob”, Arthur, Raymond, Ronald, and sisters Philomena, Elia Maria “Mary” and Josephine. Father of Connie, Michael (Claire), David, Paul (Kathy), Teresa (Bill Carbone), and Elizabeth. Proud Grandfather of Mary Elizabeth (Eric), Caroline, Caitlin, Dan, Derick (Vanessa), Brendan, Jacqueline, Rashat, Trisha, Tyler, Kirsten, Nathan, Ian, Sean, Kelly, and great-grandfather of Vivian. George was a WWII veteran and known for being a proud Marine. He retired from the Eastman Kodak Company as a Department Head in their Government Systems Division. He was an avid pilot and member of the Williamson Flying Club. He leaves behind extended family and many friends. Please note that due to COVID-19 both the funeral home and church abide by the mandates set forth for both social distancing and all visitors must wear their masks. Visitation Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Jennings, Nulton & Mattle Funeral Home, 1704 Penfield Road, Penfield, NY 14526. Funeral Mass, Tuesday, July 14th at 11AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 43 Gebhardt Road, Penfield, NY 14526. Private interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Expressions of sympathy, in memory of George, may be made in the form of a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.