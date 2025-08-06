Sawyer, Delano Richard "Lou"

Delano Richard Sawyer “Lou”, 69, of Wellsville, NY, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 1, 2025.

Lou proudly served in the United States Marine Corps after graduating high school, which set him up for his work in many different fields, eventually building a fulfilling career as a truck driver with Covered Wagon.

An avid outdoorsman, Lou found peace in nature—especially while hunting or fishing. One of his most treasured places was the Cabonga Reservoir in Northern Canada, where he spent countless hours camping, fishing, and enjoying the stillness of the wilderness. Along with the outdoors, Lou enjoyed years spent bowling, golfing, playing bar bingo and betting on the horses at the track. Sundays were spent toggling between the Jets game and NASCAR.

Lou is predeceased by his parents Richard Sawyer and Laura Morton. He is survived by his loving wife, Lauri (Scott) Sawyer; his children, Jennifer (Paul) Rothfuss, Jedediah (Samantha) Sawyer, and Jillian Sawyer; and his grandchildren, Dominic Sawyer, Liam Rothfuss, Ashton Sawyer, and Nathan Rothfuss. He was deeply proud of his children and their accomplishments.

In addition to his immediate family, Delano is mourned by his brother Douglas (Nancy) Sawyer, step-sister Crystal (Joseph) Button, and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and numerous friends.

He will be remembered for his quiet strength, his love of the outdoors, and the pride he carried for those he loved.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 22, 2025, from 10 A.M to 11 A.M, at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Main Street, Williamson, NY 14589. Lou’s graveside will follow calling hours at Sodus Rural Cemetery. Lou’s celebration of life will be on Sunday, August 31, 2025 from 12 P.M to 5 P.M at the Wellsville American Legion Post 702. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Home Care and Hospice of Wellsville.

