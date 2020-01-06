Sawyer, Nancy

WILLIAMSON: Passed peacefully surrounded by family January 5, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband, Bernie Youngman & second husband, Fran Sawyer. Survived by her children, Laurie Eaton, Olen (Sharon) Youngman, & Randy (Chris) Sawyer; many grandchildren & great grandchildren; & loving companion Roger Cooney. Celebration of Nancy’s life will be Friday January 10, 3pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 6 Empire Blvd. Reception to follow at East Williamson Fire Hall at 4pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Webster Comfort Care Home.