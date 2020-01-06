Obituaries
Sawyer, Nancy
WILLIAMSON: Passed peacefully surrounded by family January 5, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband, Bernie Youngman & second husband, Fran Sawyer. Survived by her children, Laurie Eaton, Olen (Sharon) Youngman, & Randy (Chris) Sawyer; many grandchildren & great grandchildren; & loving companion Roger Cooney. Celebration of Nancy’s life will be Friday January 10, 3pm at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 6 Empire Blvd. Reception to follow at East Williamson Fire Hall at 4pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Webster Comfort Care Home.
Recent Obituaries
Pope, Kay W.
SODUS POINT: Kay W, Pope passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at the Episcopal Church Home in Rochester, NY....
Gioia, Frederick S. “Big Fred”
ONTARIO: Big Fred passed away on January 3, 2020 at age 77. He was predeceased by his father, John Gioia,...