Schall, William F. 

PORT GIBSON: William F. Schall passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at age 77. Family and friends are invited to a Remembrance Service on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Port Gibson United Methodist Church, 2951 Greig Street, Port Gibson, NY 14537. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following: Ontario County Humane Society, The American Cancer Society, and The Port Gibson United Methodist Church. An avid antique collector, “Bill” had a love for anything old, and potentially fixable. A highly skilled, veteran mechanic, he loved old cars, Victrolas, and trinkets. He loved to tinker around the house and in his “Old Man’s Garage.” He will be deeply missed by his closest family, as well as all who knew him. He was predeceased by his mother and his father, and a nephew, James Spike. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn, (Beal) Schall; children Daniel (Kimberly) Schall, and Diane Schall; grandchildren, Zachary Minier, Katherine, and William Schall; sister, Sylvia (Lynn) Smalt and nephew David (Arlene) Spike; brothers-in-law, Robert (Wilma) Spike, Richard (Phyllis) Beal, William (Michelle Nogan) Beal, Larry (Cathy) Beal, and Don (Jan) Beal; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

keysorfuneralhomes.com