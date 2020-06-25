Schaller, Jr., George A. 

Obituaries
WALWORTH: George Albert Schaller, Jr. passed away peacefully June 23, 2020. Born in a lighthouse in Portland, Maine, son of George and Eleanor Platt Schaller, he is survived by his sisters, Pamela (James) Violetto of Dagsboro, DE and Linda (Lawrence) Paris of Littleton, CO. He also leaves his beloved children Michelle M. Schaller Burks of Macedon, Scott A. (Barbara Ridley) Schaller of Waterloo and George Albert “Chip” (Andrea) Schaller III of Pittsfield, MA. He bequeaths to the world his six cherished grandchildren, Nicholas Burks of East Rochester, Tiffany Burks, Ariel Gaziano, and Samuel Gaziano, all of Macedon, Quinn and Hazel Schaller of Pittsfield, and four nieces and nephews. Two dear friends also mourn his loss: Maureen A. Whiting of Macedon and Christine P. Schaller of Batavia. Maverick and Taco have lost their best friend. A graduate of the State University College of New York at Morrisville, George attended Rochester Institute of Technology and served for many years as Water Superintendent for the Town of Walworth. A born genius, George could fix anything and loved all living things. Memorial Services to be arranged at a later time. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home
