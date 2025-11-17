Schantz III, Karl W. 

NEWARK: Karl W. Schantz III, 81, passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Mr. Schantz was born in Buffalo, on January 2, 1944, the son of the late Karl W. Schantz II and Dorothy Emma Cleland Schantz. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Hobart and his master’s degree from Long Island University. He retired from the Newark Developmental Center in 2001, where he worked as a Rehabilitation Counselor.

Karl is survived by his wife of 59 years Carol; a son Karl (Jennifer) Schantz; a daughter Sarah (Owen Pohl) Ellis; five grandchildren Siri Schantz, Thomas Ellis, Greta Schantz, Josh Pohl, Wesley Pohl, a sister Katherine (Alex Frederick) Schantz; a brother Ted (Karen Propp) Schantz and several nieces and nephews.

Karl was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Those who knew him respected him for his intelligence, his kindness, and his humor. His family will miss him dearly. He leaves a legacy of intellectual curiosity, family loyalty, and compassion for others. He had a passion for history. His knowledge and understanding of various time periods was impressive. He had a facility for drawing, and frequently sketched cartoons to illustrate events in his life and the political scene around him.

Sodus Bay had a special place in his heart. He enjoyed sailing its waters and communing with family while watching sunsets.

In their retirement years, Karl and his wife spent many happy hours round and square dancing with the Friendship Squares of Geneva, and together they volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Rochester and with The Arc Wayne Meals on Wheels. Before his illness, Karl served as a Board Member for the Hoffman Foundation Clock Museum.

Friends and family can call from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St in Newark. Funeral services will be held 1pm on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Ct. in Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials in his name may be made to the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society, 120 High Street, Newark NY 14513 or to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

