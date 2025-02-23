Scharles, Lyle E. 

WILLIAMSPORT.TN/ONTARIO: Lyle Earl Scharles was born on June 14, 1941 to Glason and Eleanor Scharles. He entered into heavenly rest on February 15, 2025, at age 83. Born and raised in Ontario, New York, Lyle most recently resided in Williamsport, Tennessee. He was belovedly called Cork or Corky by close friends and acquaintances alike, a nickname bestowed upon him, at a very young age.

Lyle was best known for construction site development, a master gradesman and dozer operator. He loved spending time in his shop, building muscle cars, farming/ranching, and he also enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Suanne (Richmond) Scharles; sister Marcia (Scharles) Reitz, son Leslie (Laurie) Scharles, daughter Laurie Hendrickson, grandchildren Kaylie, Kyle, Kandace (Christopher) Key, Kristopher, Ien, Jonas, Jack, Emma Lynch and great-grandchildren Cameron Scharles, Levi and Luke Brandt, and Easton and Kinsley Key, as well as a niece Tammie (Christopher) Bixby and three great-nieces.

Services will be held privately.