Scharles, Rose Mary

MARION: Entered into rest on April 13, 2024 with her family by her side, at the age of 86. She is predeceased by her daughter, Regina Norrison; grandsons, Edward Norrison, Anthony Prince. Survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Earl Scharles; daughters, Robin Agne, Rebecca (Charles) Prince; grandchildren, Julia (Jay) Wandtke, Nicole (Jeff) Kessler, Ryan Tomlin, and Kimberly (Andrew) Kirkland; 9 great-grandchildren, brothers, Tom Mander Jr., Joe (Joyce) Mander; sister, Sandra Malone; several nieces, nephews, and her best friend for over 50 years, Marge Gorsky.

Rose Mary was a member of the Marion American Legion Auxiliary Post 1430. She was passionate about gardening, flowers, spending time with family, and was always willing to help and take care of others that needed help. You could count on getting a birthday and Christmas

card that she hand picked just for you.

A funeral service will be held 11am, Thursday, April 18th, at the United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505, followed by the interment at the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com