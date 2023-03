Scheetz, Leona Aplin

EAST ROCHESTER: Leona Aplin Scheetz, formerly of East Rochester, New York, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023 at the age of 95 years. She was predeceased by her husband, John E. Scheetz, son John E. Scheetz, Jr., and brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children Jeffrey Scheetz, David Scheetz and his wife, Amanda, and Michael Scheetz and his wife, Deborah. She is also survived by her grandchildren Spencer Scheetz, John Scheetz, Katherine Kempf and her husband, Danilo Kempf, Rebecca Scheetz, Alexander Scheetz, and Abigail Scheetz; and great granddaughter Odeya Ellen Kempf. For more information, please visit www.harlofffuneral.com.