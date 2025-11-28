Scheffinger, David A. 

WEBSTER: David A. Scheffinger, 89, entered Heaven peacefully on November 25, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Dave was born in Rochester, NY on June 30, 1936 to the late Albert and Dorothy Scheffinger. Although living in Irondequoit, he graduated from Webster High School with the Class of 1954 where he met his sweetheart Nancy who he married in 1955.

On the day after his eighteenth birthday, he began what would become a distinguished 32-year career at Kodak, working his way from the drawing vault to earning engineering status through dedication, talent, and relentless determination. His work included major design responsibilities across multiple facilities, becoming one of the first and few employees to be granted his Engineer title at Kodak without a college degree. Soon after retiring from Kodak as a Mechanical Engineer, he was recruited as the first employee of Optimation Technology Inc., an Engineering Contracting start-up company that grew to over 100 people at the time that he retired 15 years later as the Mechanical Design Group Manager.

A man who believed deeply in hard work and meticulous craftsmanship, Dave took great pride in working outdoors, especially in his yard. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, water activities, bowling, and building projects of all kinds. One of his greatest personal accomplishments was transforming a small cottage into a beautiful year-round lakefront home for he and Nancy and their family to enjoy. Dave, affectionately known as Pa, faithfully supported his children and grandchildren in their activities with love and enthusiasm, creating countless and cherished memories. Dave’s strong Christian faith guided his life, and he devoted himself wholeheartedly to his family, his work, his church, and the people he cared for.

Dave will be remembered by his loving and devoted wife of 70 years, Nancy; his children, Wendy (Dennis) Kirby, Dan (Melana) Scheffinger, Susan (Brian) Carnwath, Deanna (Steve) Mascari; and his grandchildren, Jeremy David (Dani) Kirby, Nathan David (Brenda) Scheffinger, Eric (Alicia) Scheffinger, Allison (Artem) Carnwath, Aaron Kirby, Christina Neely, Jon Carnwath, Jake Mascari, and Tim (Noelle) Mascari. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Bradley David, Serenity, Madelyn, Coralie, Lincoln, Bentley David, and Mia; his sister, Elaine (Roger) Foote and their children; many special cousins, including "the cousins" lunch group; and many extended family members.

Dave was predeceased by his grandson, Benjamin Kirby.

Please join the family at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Pultneyville Reformed Church, 7784 Hamilton St, Williamson, NY 14589. Private burial held at Webster Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ben’s Backpacks, PO Box 187, Albion, NY, 14411 in memory of Dave.

