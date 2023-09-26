Schell, Patricia

WOLCOTT: Age 66, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving and supportive family by her side, on Wednesday morning, September 20, 2023.

Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, October 8, from 1 – 3 PM at the Norton Funeral home, 5925 New Hartford Street. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home. A celebration of her life will follow the funeral at the American Legion Post 881 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in North Wolcott Cemetery.

Pat was born on November 26, 1956 in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Fredrick N. and Rita A. Coleman – Deline. She was a graduate of Weedsport Central School. When not working she enjoyed baking, crocheting, cross stitch, playing cards, camping, puzzles, watching SU basketball, and home renovations DIY. Most importantly, Pat loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Earl “Sonny” Schell, whom she married on July 21, 2007; her sons Randy, Timothy (Karen) and Scott (Jessica) Allen; a step-daughter Melissa (Josh) Rushlow; a step-son Richard (Laura McGetrick) Schell; grandchildren Austin and Justin Pople, Madison and Emily Schell and McKenzie and Brady Allen; a great granddaughter Hailee Pople; sisters Kathy (Fred) Garnsey, Nancy (James) Rainbow and Donna Deline; a brother Dave (Mary) Deline; her step-mother, Joan (Harvey)Hewitt; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.

Besides her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her first husband Harold Allen.

Pat’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank her caregivers Sherry and Amber for their care, support and unconditional love.