Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 19th 2021, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Schenk, Barry

by WayneTimes.com
July 19, 2021

ONTARIO: Barry Schenk, passed away unexpectedly in his home Monday, July 12, 2021, at age 60.  Survived by his loving wife, Patricia Schenk; parents, William (Joan) Schenk, Sheila Schenk; siblings, Brian (Alison) Schenk, Julie (Ron) LaDeau; daughters, Chelsea (Micah) Griffo and Hayley Schenk; Stepchildren, Joshua (Melissa) Jaufmann, Abby (Timothy McGrath) Jaufmann, Cassie Jaufmann, Jakob Jaufmann; grandchildren, Henry, Hazel, Jordan, James, Gunner, Grace; and many life-long friends.

Barry was an avid reader who loved travel and adventure. He could make every story compelling with his passion and sense of humor. Many will remember him for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate spirit.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 12 pm-5 pm at Young Sommer Winery, 4287 Jersey Rd, Williamson, NY 14589. All are welcome to come and celebrate Barry’s life.  To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Rabideau, Barbara Dunn Rabideau, Charles E.

ONTARIO/GORHAM: A Graveside Committal Service for Charles and Barbara Rabideau will be held Saturday (July 24th) at 1 p.m. in Gorham Cemetery. Barbara Dunn Rabideau passed away on Sept. 19, 2020. Charles E. Rabideau passed away on April 30, 2021. Barbara and Charles resided in Ontario, NY for many years. They also enjoyed their cottage […]

Read More
Schenk, Barry

ONTARIO: Barry Schenk, passed away unexpectedly in his home Monday, July 12, 2021, at age 60.  Survived by his loving wife, Patricia Schenk; parents, William (Joan) Schenk, Sheila Schenk; siblings, Brian (Alison) Schenk, Julie (Ron) LaDeau; daughters, Chelsea (Micah) Griffo and Hayley Schenk; Stepchildren, Joshua (Melissa) Jaufmann, Abby (Timothy McGrath) Jaufmann, Cassie Jaufmann, Jakob Jaufmann; […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square