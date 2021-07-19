Schenk, Barry

ONTARIO: Barry Schenk, passed away unexpectedly in his home Monday, July 12, 2021, at age 60. Survived by his loving wife, Patricia Schenk; parents, William (Joan) Schenk, Sheila Schenk; siblings, Brian (Alison) Schenk, Julie (Ron) LaDeau; daughters, Chelsea (Micah) Griffo and Hayley Schenk; Stepchildren, Joshua (Melissa) Jaufmann, Abby (Timothy McGrath) Jaufmann, Cassie Jaufmann, Jakob Jaufmann; grandchildren, Henry, Hazel, Jordan, James, Gunner, Grace; and many life-long friends.

Barry was an avid reader who loved travel and adventure. He could make every story compelling with his passion and sense of humor. Many will remember him for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate spirit.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 12 pm-5 pm at Young Sommer Winery, 4287 Jersey Rd, Williamson, NY 14589. All are welcome to come and celebrate Barry’s life. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.