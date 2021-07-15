Schenk, Barry

ONTARIO, NY: Barry Schenk passed away unexpectedly in his home Monday, July 12, 2021 at age 60.

He is survived by his wife, Patti Curtice Schenk; parents, William (Joan) Schenk, Sheila Schenk; siblings, Brian (Alison) Schenk, Julie (Ron) LaDeau; daughters, Chelsea (Micah) Griffo and Hayley Schenk; Stepchildren, Joshua (Melissa) Jaufmann, Abby Jaufmann, Cassie Jaufmann, Jack Jaufmann; grandchildren, Henry, Hazel, Jordan, Gunner, Grace; cousin, Randy Masline; dear friend, Kris English; and many life-long friends.

Barry was an avid reader who loved travel and adventure. He had the ability to make every story compelling, with his passion and sense of humor. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate spirit. May Barry’s legacy continue on as we live our lives to the fullest.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021, from 12pm-5pm at Young Sommer Winery 4287 Jersey Rd, Williamson, NY 14589. All are welcome to come and celebrate Barry’s life.