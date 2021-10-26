Powered by Dark Sky
October 27th 2021, Wednesday
Schermerhorn, Eugene A.

by WayneTimes.com
October 26, 2021

NEWARK: Eugene A. Schermerhorn, 87, passed away on Sunday October 24, at his home. 

Eugene was born on January 14, 1934, in Washington Mills NY, he was the son of the late Harry Schermerhorn and Ellen (Butler) Salisbury. Gene was educated in the Cassville area. After school he joined the US Air Force where he served for four years. Gene retired from the 98th Mountain Division in 1997.  

For many years he worked with his hands fixing and building race cars.  He spent many weekends going to race tracks and selling tires and enjoying the races. He also enjoyed music.  He learned to play the Tuba in school and also the guitar. That carried on throughout his life. He played in a couple of bands and loved to go dancing. Even over the last several years you could find him listening to music and dancing with the ladies. He also was a member of the Phelps American Legion Post 457.  What he loved most was being with his family. 

Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Robert Kallassy; son, Richard Schermerhorn; daughter and son-in-law, Karen Schermerhorn and Stephen Cipolla; daughter and son-in-law, Lee and Chuck DeRidder; daughter and son-in-law, Jean and Jerry Chrisman; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Jennifer Schermerhorn and step-daughter, Amy and Lou Basile. He also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; two sisters, Marion and Helen. 

Gene was predeceased by his wife Marie, brothers Carleton Schermerhorn, Gordon Fargo and David Fargo, sisters Joan Galler and Florence Caldwell and granddaughter Amanda Rose Schermerhorn.

Relatives and friends are invited to the calling from 10 - 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, 124 W. Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. Eugene’s graveside service with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Romulus, New York.   

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620 in Eugene’s memory. Envelopes with be available at the funeral home.

