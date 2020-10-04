Schermerhorn, Mary L.

MARION: Mary was born on August 20, 1937, in Sauquoit, NY, daughter of the late Francis and Leona Lallier; entered into rest on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 83 at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home with the support and comfort of her loving kids by her side. She graduated from New Hartford Central School, moving to the Rochester area in the 1960’s and in the mid 70’s moved to Marion, NY and raised her kids there. In her leisure time, she enjoyed doing reading, word search, coloring and quilting. She made each one of her kids and grandkids their own quilts. She was a life time member of the Marion American Legion serving as the President of the Ladies Auxiliary in 1985-86. She was also an avid Yankee fan. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends. Mary is survived by her 5 children, Barbara (Robert) Kallassy, Richard Schermerhorn, Karen (Steve Cipolla) Schermerhorn, Lee (Chuck) DeRidder and Jean (Jerry) Chrisman; 9 grandchildren, Jason (Anne) Kallassy, Rhett (Megan Benedict) Kallassy, Tanya (Paul) Lent, Ryan (Elizabeth) Beman, Brandon (Sarah) Peters, Justin (Rachelle) Peters, Ashley (Ralph Thomas) Fleming, Scott Fleming II and Heather Chrisman; 14 great-grandchildren, dear close family friends Jean Murphy and Bruce and Karen McDermott, siblings, Jean Blair, Louis Lallier, Elizabeth Furner, Susan Kocham, Richard Lallier, Walter Lallier, Theresa Linder, Rosemary Painter, Steven Lallier and their spouses; sister-in law, Gwen Lallier; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, granddaughter, Amanda Schermerhorn; brother, Frances Lallier; sister, Martha L. Fetterly; and her very special friend Pat DeRue. There will be no prior calling hours. Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass, 11AM Tuesday Oct. 6 at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S.Main St., Newark, NY 14513 where social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, PO Box 595, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com