Schetrompf, Doris Arlene (Tiller)

LYONS: Doris Arlene (Tiller) Schetrompf passed from this life on March 2, 2021, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born November 3, 1930, the daughter of Clarence and Ida Tiller of Phelps, NY. She retired from I.E.C. in Newark. She moved her three little dogs and they were always by her side before she went to the nursing home. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post 5092 Auxiliary for many years. She was predeceased by her husband Marshall Dale Schetrompf and siblings, brother Howard Tiller, sisters, Evelyn Schrader, Edith Fassel, and Mary Bornheimer. She is survived by her children, Brenda (John) Harris of Florida, Donald Smith of Newark, Kathleen (Robert) Marr of Lyons, Cindy (Joe) Hiler of Ohio, Step children, Marsha Fulkerson of Rose, Albert (Kim) Schetrompf of Livnia, Kim ( Bill) Rodas of Rose, Marshall Dale Schetrompf Jr. of Waterloo, Terry (Harvey) Bastian of Tenn. Special granddaughter Melissa (Randy) Parsons of Penn Yan and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She appreciated and loved all the employees at the Wayne County Nursing Home, because of the wonderful care she received there. She always referred to it as her “ home “ for the remaining years of her life , and felt very comfortable and safe there. She felt very blessed to have her daughter Kathleen and her favorite son-in-law , Bob Marr, constantly by her side in her remaining years. She will certainly be sorely missed by all who knew her. A graveside burial service will be held on Friday March 5, 2021 at 11AM, at Oaklawn Cemetery, Oaks Corners . Contributions may be sent to the Hmane Society of Wayne County at 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York. Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com