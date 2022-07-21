Schetrompf, Ronald

LYONS: Ronald Schetrompf, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-5PM on Saturday August 6, 2022, at Perkins Park in Newark, NY.

Ronald was born in Lyons, New York on December 7, 1942, the son of the late Marshal and Inez Browning Schetrompf. He retired from Mobil Chemical. Over the years, he served as a bartender at many local establishments. He was a member of the Lyons V.F.W. Memorial Post 5092 and a life member of the N.R.A.

He is survived by his partner Donna DeSain; a daughter Jody Moore; two grandsons Jeffrey (Desaray) and Paul Moore; four great grandchildren; four Stepchildren; two brothers Kenneth (Bonnie) and Martin (Sheila) Schetrompf; a sister Margaret (James) Lucila. He was predeceased by his wife Josephine Schetrompf; a son Brandon Schetrompf; nine brothers and three sisters.

