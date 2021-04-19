Schifano, Peter J.

MARION: Entered into rest on April 17, 2021 at the age of 73. Predeceased by his parents, Jack and Veronica Schifano; survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ilse; children, Jennifer (CJ) Cogliadro, Jonathan (Sherry Wickum) Schifano, Christopher (Jocelyn) Schifano and Jeremy (Olivia) Schifano; 9 grandchildren, brother, William (Terry) Schifano; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Peter served his Country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Walworth Gun Club, American Trap Assoc., Marion Legion Post 1430 and the Grace Baptist Church.
Friends and family are invited to call Friday, 4PM - 6PM at the Grace Baptist Church, 3040 Walworth Rd., Marion where the Memorial Service will be held at 6PM immediately following calling hours. Masks and social distancing will be required. Donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3040 Walworth Rd., Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be made at www.stevensfhmarion.com
APPLETON,NY: Devoted Husband and Father, Christian, Lifelong Businessman William Lewis Dusett, 81, of Appleton, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 18, 2021 after a brave battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Bill was born on July 10, 1939 to William and Elsie Dusett in Rochester, NY. After graduating from Fairport High School […]
NEWARK: Roy C. Wilck, 86, passed away peacefully at the Laurel House on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Please join the family at 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 22) at Woodlane Community Church, 5694 Wood Ln, Newark, NY 14513 for Roy’s memorial service. There will be a reception following the service at East Palmyra Fire […]