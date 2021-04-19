Schifano, Peter J.

MARION: Entered into rest on April 17, 2021 at the age of 73. Predeceased by his parents, Jack and Veronica Schifano; survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Ilse; children, Jennifer (CJ) Cogliadro, Jonathan (Sherry Wickum) Schifano, Christopher (Jocelyn) Schifano and Jeremy (Olivia) Schifano; 9 grandchildren, brother, William (Terry) Schifano; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Peter served his Country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Walworth Gun Club, American Trap Assoc., Marion Legion Post 1430 and the Grace Baptist Church.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, 4PM - 6PM at the Grace Baptist Church, 3040 Walworth Rd., Marion where the Memorial Service will be held at 6PM immediately following calling hours. Masks and social distancing will be required. Donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3040 Walworth Rd., Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be made at www.stevensfhmarion.com