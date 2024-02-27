Schiltz, Donald E. 

NEWARK: Donald E. Schiltz, 92, died on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A graveside service will be held with Military Honors at 11 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Newark Cemetery, N. Main St. in Newark.

Don was born in Newark, NY the son of the late Eugene and Mildred Spitler Schiltz He served his country in the US Air Force from 1950-1954. After the service, he became a milkman before spending over thirty years as a private estate keeper for a family in Pittsford. He was a member of the Newark Elks Lodge BPOE #1249 and the American Legion, August Mauer Post #289. He was also a life member of the Newark VFW Post #475. For a long time he was a member of the Wayne County Coin Club and the Rock and Mineral Club. A past president of the Newark Rod and Gun Club.

Mr. Schiltz is survived by two daughters; Susan Skeels of Lyons and Kimberly (Bill) Paul; six grandchildren Zorra, Skylar and Alisha Schiltz, Sean Hanyon, Kailiegh and Sydney Paul. He was predeceased by his son Glenn Schiltz in 2019; a sister Patricia Schiltz, a brother Richard Schiltz, and his good friend and ex wife Vivian Schiltz.

