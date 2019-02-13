Obituaries
Schiltz, Glenn E.
NEWARK – PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY: Glenn E. Schiltz, a writer and educator, died Monday (February 11, 2019) at his home in Princeton, after a long illness. He was 54 years old. Glenn was born on October 30, 1964 in Newark, New York. He was a gifted student who played lacrosse and soccer and graduated from Newark High School in 1982. He attended Case Western Reserve on scholarship, graduating with a degree in English in 1986. He went on to earn a Master’s degree in Communications from San Diego State University. In Los Angeles, Glenn worked in film as a development director and writer until 2000, when he moved with his family to Princeton, N.J. At Rider University, he earned a master’s degree in Education. He taught Middle School in Newark, N.J. and Robbinsville, N.J. He was a creative teacher who took great pride in his work. His students, now grown, frequently stopped him on the street to tell him how he inspired them. He retired early due to cancer. Glenn was also a talented storyteller, artist, and woodworker who brought great joy to his family and friends. He was immensely funny and genuinely interested in the lives of everyone he met. He is survived by his mother and father, Vivian and Donald Schiltz, Carolyn Rouse his wife of 28years , his children Zora, Elijah, and Skylar, his sister, Susan Schiltz Skeels. Friends may call on Saturday (February 23rd) from 2-4 P.M.at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York, where a memorial service will be held at 4 P.M. Following the service there will be a celebration of Glenn’s life at the Arcadia Memorial Post VFW on East Union Street Newark. Rest sweetly. We miss you deeply. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. wwwmurphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
